Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Very Warm For The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Meteorological Summer is off and runny on a seasonably warm note with toastier days on the way.

The toasty pattern doesn’t look to be locking in for the long haul as cooler weather is already showing up for next week.

On this day one of the sixth month, we have highs in the low to middle 80s for many with some upper 80s in the north and west. There’s still the threat for a stray storm or two to go up, but most stay dry.

The pattern over the next several days features a heat wave across the northern half of the country and cooler weather across the south. Part of that cooler weather is because of a system in the eastern Gulf that’s rolling across Florida.

