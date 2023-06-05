Everyday Kentucky
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Cooler Temps Ahead

cooler
cooler(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Smokey skies and cooler temps are the main weather stories of the week. Smokey skies increase across the region as our temps start to decrease. This decrease kicks it into high gear by Wednesday as a much cooler than normal pattern settles into our part of the world.

Let’s talk about the smoke right out of the gate. The huge wildfires in Canada have been burning for weeks now and we’ve occasionally been seeing some of the smoke drifting across our skies. The setup out there today and into Tuesday is likely to be among the smokiest we’ve seen.

With the increase in smoke and more of a northeast flow getting established, temps are down today compared to what we had over the weekend.

A cold front then drops in from the north and northeast late Tuesday into early Wednesday. This is in response to that deep trough digging into the eastern part of the country and it’s likly to be a band or two of showers and storms with it.

The temps behind this front are the main story as we hit well below normal for a nice stretch. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday may not get out of the 70s for many. Lows by Thursday morning may reach the 40s in central and eastern Kentucky.

Another system drops in here later this weekend and early next week. That one has a better chance for some showers and storms as it does so. Once again, temps will be held much cooler than normal.

