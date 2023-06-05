Woman sentenced for deadly shooting near Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Markeeta Campbell has been sentenced in connection with a deadly shooting near Fayette Mall.

Police say Campbell killed LaPorschia Stringer in 2019. The shooting happened near Fayette Mall, at the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Wilson Downing.

Campbell pleaded guilty in the case back in March. She was originally charged with murder. That charge was amended to manslaughter as part of the plea deal.

Campbell’s formal sentencing hearing was held on June 2. She was sentenced to 13 years.

