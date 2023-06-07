Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gorgeous Weather Rolls In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front is pushing through the region today and it’s bringing needed rains to the region. It’s also unleashing a September looking and feeling pattern with temps well below normal.

Rain and some thunder is out there today with the greatest concentration across central and eastern Kentucky. Some areas may push close to an inch, but many of us fall between a quarter and a half inch of rain. The rain tapers quickly from north to south during the afternoon with sunshine following the drops.

Temps with the rain are in the middle 50s to low 60s. Where skies clear early enough in the north and west, readings recover to the 70s. Overall, this is a really cool day for June!

This cool air gets almost chilly tonight and early Thursday. Lows may reach the mid and upper 40s across central and eastern Kentucky.

Highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday look common for much of the region. The west will be warmer than everyone else, but this is some amazing weather for this time of year!

Our next system arrives later this weekend into early next week and may be followed by another rain maker a few days later. Temps will continue to run below normal.

