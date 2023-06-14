Everyday Kentucky
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Temps Stay Pleasant

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the middle of a very cool week in the Commonwealth and we have more below normal numbers over the next week or two. This cooler setup will also be accompanied by a few rounds of showers and storms.

Temps out there today are a little warmer with temps closer to normal. There’s also the threat for a scattered shower or storm going up.

Temps continue close to normal for Thursday as we watch a continued chance for a shower or storm going up. Once that blows through, the numbers drop again for Friday and into Saturday.

Another system approaches us by late this weekend and early next week with a better threat for showers and storms. This is likely to bring some healthy rains back into the region as temps stay cool.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

