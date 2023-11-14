Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

BUILD organization chooses new community issue to address in 2024

BUILD organization chooses new community issue to address in 2024
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Year after year, the organization BUILD (Building a United Interfaith Lexington through Direct-Action) works to address issues surrounding injustice within the city.

“We really focus on an issue where we think we can make a difference,” said Mary Miller, a housing committee member with the group.

In the past couple years, they’ve centered their focus on crime and affordable housing, and some congregations say they’ve seen that tangible change.

“It just so happened that our congregation was the first recipient of the affordable housing dollars,” said Nathl Moore, the pastor at First African Baptist Church. “It allowed us to rehab our senior apartment complex, bring in low-energy appliances.”

On Monday night, 26 congregations from across the city gathered to ‘Rise up and build!’ by deciding where change should be affected next - in healthcare, elder care or air quality.

Their choice was elder care, amassing 127 votes. Healthcare came in second with 92 votes.

“There is more to care for the elderly than just making sure they get their medications on time,” said one member of Consolidated Baptist Church, where Monday’s assembly was held.

She says it’s about finding care for her 61-year-old brother with multiple sclerosis.

“The other day, he was trying to figure out how the stove works so he could fry an egg, but I stopped him to avoid an accident that was waiting to happen,” said the congregant.

She says the basic details of life become critical for this population. Protection from predators, financial stability, and helping some of the city’s most vulnerable people manage declines in health name a few.

“Who will take care of my brother if the Lord takes me home before him?” she asked.

So elder care will be their main topic in 2024, while they also work to improve other ongoing problems like transportation, housing and crime.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says
Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday
Man arrested after Lexington apartment shooting
Police believe road-rage led up to the shooting.
One arrested after road rage shooting
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash

Latest News

Hundreds attend Anderson Co. school board meeting amid allegations of inappropriate conduct
WATCH | Hundreds attend Anderson Co. school board meeting amid allegations of inappropriate conduct
BUILD organization chooses new community issue to address in 2024
WATCH | BUILD organization chooses new community issue to address in 2024
Kentucky Fish and WildLife talk hunting safety after hunting deaths
WATCH | Kentucky Fish and WildLife talk hunting safety after hunting deaths
Keeping your gun unloaded while moving can help prevent accidental and negligent discharges.
Kentucky Fish and WildLife talk hunting safety after hunting deaths