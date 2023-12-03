Woman arrested in Madison County following barricade situation

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An hours-long barricade situation is over in Berea.

A woman was barricaded in a home on Fentress Lane off Scaffold Cane Road Saturday night.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police officials responded to the scene.

Police blocked off the road while they negotiated, but the road is back open.

It is not clear why she was barricaded, but she has been arrested.

We are working to learn more information.

