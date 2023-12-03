Everyday Kentucky
Woman arrested in Madison County following barricade situation

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An hours-long barricade situation is over in Berea.

A woman was barricaded in a home on Fentress Lane off Scaffold Cane Road Saturday night.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police officials responded to the scene.

Police blocked off the road while they negotiated, but the road is back open.

It is not clear why she was barricaded, but she has been arrested.

We are working to learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

