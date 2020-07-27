Advertisement

Gov. Beshear expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions that could impact bars, restaurants

Dr. Deborah Birx recommends Kentucky close bars, further limit indoor dining and encourage more widespread mask-wearing outside and inside.
Dr. Deborah Birx recommends Kentucky close bars, further limit indoor dining and encourage more widespread mask-wearing outside and inside.(Brandon Jarrett)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says he will announce new steps in the fight against COVID-19 on Monday.

It comes a day after a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx, made a trip to Kentucky.

We’ve talked to some bar and restaurant owners Monday morning who say they’re anxiously awaiting the governor’s announcement on Monday because they know they could be on the chopping block.

Dr. Birx recommends Kentucky close bars, further limit indoor dining and encourage more widespread mask-wearing outside and inside.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

She says most of these new cases are from people going out and about, then taking the virus back home to family members.

Birx also agreed with Beshear’s 10 person gathering limit, saying now is the time to stop attending large social gatherings.

All of these possibilities are just that: they’re possibilities at this point.

The governor hasn’t gone into detail about what the new restrictions will be. But, based on the weekend’s conversation, he points out that the state and the White House agree on these next steps.

Right now, bars and restaurants are already operating at limited capacity.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

Regional

Rowan County closes courthouse, animal shelter, road dept. over virus concerns

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A string of positive COVID-19 cases in Rowan County is forcing some government offices to close.

State

Ky. Ag Commissioner warns about strange seed packages being sent in mail

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner issued a warning Monday over seeds that could be coming in the mail from China.

State

Gov. Beshear plans to announce more steps to address virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he plans to announce further action Monday aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Health dept. reports 98 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

National

NORC poll: Anxiety props up Biden, Trump voters fervent

Updated: 5 hours ago
The poll found Biden's support is less energetic, but more motivated by anxious feelings.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

State

Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cover the Cruiser’ event

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The statewide event will be held from Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms slow the sizzle

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Showers & storms are set to increase across Kentucky over the next few days.

News

WATCH | Lexington hip-hop artist using music to continue the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 11 hours ago
Devine Carama is using his music to make sure people don't hit pause on the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.