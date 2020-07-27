Gov. Beshear expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions that could impact bars, restaurants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says he will announce new steps in the fight against COVID-19 on Monday.

It comes a day after a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx, made a trip to Kentucky.

We’ve talked to some bar and restaurant owners Monday morning who say they’re anxiously awaiting the governor’s announcement on Monday because they know they could be on the chopping block.

Dr. Birx recommends Kentucky close bars, further limit indoor dining and encourage more widespread mask-wearing outside and inside.

She says most of these new cases are from people going out and about, then taking the virus back home to family members.

Birx also agreed with Beshear’s 10 person gathering limit, saying now is the time to stop attending large social gatherings.

All of these possibilities are just that: they’re possibilities at this point.

The governor hasn’t gone into detail about what the new restrictions will be. But, based on the weekend’s conversation, he points out that the state and the White House agree on these next steps.

Right now, bars and restaurants are already operating at limited capacity.

