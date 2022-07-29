Gov. Beshear says 15 people dead in flooding, toll expected to rise

More rain is in the forecast as eastern Kentucky deals with devastating floods.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) - Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America.

Kentucky’s governor said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling.

Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys and hollows.

The water swept vehicles into useless piles, crunched runaway equipment and debris against bridges and swamped homes and businesses.

Mudslides on steep slopes have left many people marooned and without power and made rescues more difficult.

