Lexington man who police say admitted to killing wife indicted for murder

A grand jury indicted Stephon Henderson on murder and possessing a handgun as felon charges.
A grand jury indicted Stephon Henderson on murder and possessing a handgun as felon charges.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against the Lexington man who police say admitted to killing his wife is moving forward.

A grand jury indicted Stephon Henderson on murder and possessing a handgun as felon charges.

Police say he told 911 he killed his wife in November at a home on Bay Colony Lane.

Records show she filed a protective order against him days before she died.

A not-guilty plea was entered for Henderson.

Henderson is in jail on a $1 million bond.

