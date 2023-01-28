Lexington man who police say admitted to killing wife indicted for murder
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against the Lexington man who police say admitted to killing his wife is moving forward.
A grand jury indicted Stephon Henderson on murder and possessing a handgun as felon charges.
Police say he told 911 he killed his wife in November at a home on Bay Colony Lane.
Records show she filed a protective order against him days before she died.
A not-guilty plea was entered for Henderson.
Henderson is in jail on a $1 million bond.
