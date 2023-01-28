Lexington man who police say admitted to killing wife indicted for murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against the Lexington man who police say admitted to killing his wife is moving forward.

A grand jury indicted Stephon Henderson on murder and possessing a handgun as felon charges.

Police say he told 911 he killed his wife in November at a home on Bay Colony Lane.

Records show she filed a protective order against him days before she died.

A not-guilty plea was entered for Henderson.

Henderson is in jail on a $1 million bond.

