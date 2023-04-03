Lexington man pleads guilty to killing wife

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is pleading guilty to killing his wife.

Stephon Henderson was arrested in November.

Police say he killed his wife Talina Henderson and confessed in a 911 call.

He originally entered a not-guilty plea.

Online court records show he admitted to a murder charge late last month.

Prosecutors recommended a 25-year sentence.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun as a felon.

Sentencing is set for May 12.

