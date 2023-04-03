Lexington man pleads guilty to killing wife

Stephon Henderson
Stephon Henderson(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is pleading guilty to killing his wife.

Stephon Henderson was arrested in November.

Police say he killed his wife Talina Henderson and confessed in a 911 call.

He originally entered a not-guilty plea.

Related

Online court records show he admitted to a murder charge late last month.

Prosecutors recommended a 25-year sentence.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun as a felon.

Sentencing is set for May 12.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting
Investigation underway in officer-involved shooting
Student-athlete Zack Mason has saved lives not once, but twice this school year.
‘Right place, right time:’ Centre College student-athlete saves lives on spring break
For some advocates, it’s been nearly 10 years since they started working towards legalizing...
What does new medical cannabis law mean for Kentuckians?
Officers say that the shooting happened shortly after 3:30 AM in the 2100 block of Tamarack...
Lexington police investigate Sunday morning shooting, one injured
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

An extensive search operation is underway along the Kentucky River.
Crews searching Kentucky River for missing Indiana man
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Franklin County.
Police investigating deadly Franklin Co. crash
Strong to severe storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Very warm temps
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer with storm chances