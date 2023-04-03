Lexington man pleads guilty to killing wife
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is pleading guilty to killing his wife.
Stephon Henderson was arrested in November.
Police say he killed his wife Talina Henderson and confessed in a 911 call.
He originally entered a not-guilty plea.
Online court records show he admitted to a murder charge late last month.
Prosecutors recommended a 25-year sentence.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun as a felon.
Sentencing is set for May 12.
