Lexington man learns sentence for killing wife

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man has learned his sentence for killing his wife.

Stephon Henderson was sentenced Friday to a total of 26 years.

Henderson pleaded guilty to murder in March.

Police say he admitted to killing his wife, Talina, in a 911 call in November 2022. Officers say he surrendered without incident when they arrived at the home.

Days prior to the shooting, Talina filed for an emergency protective order against her husband. A judge had set a hearing date for that EPO on November 30.

Stephon Henderson had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and spouse abuse back in 1998. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 83 of which were suspended, and two years probation.

He originally entered a not-guilty plea in Talina’s murder but then entered his guilty plea in March.

Right after the sentencing of Stefon Henderson, Talina’s family shared how much they loved her with a few words and a balloon release. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/UqaUFJ6kQL — Julia Sandor (@JuliaSandorWKYT) May 12, 2023

